Lanes to be closed for 2 months on I-70 in Washington Co.

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Parts of Interstate 70 will be restricted for about two months as crews work to fix the damage caused by underground mining.
The interstate is going to be down to one lane for two months while crews repair the road.
Channel 11 broke the news earlier this year that the interstate could drop two-five feet because of coal mining under the interstate. Now, they need to fix damage from that mining.
Channel 11 reported on where the coal mining was taking place in January in Donegal Township.
Alliance Coal removed coal from the walls.
Then, Channel 11 reported weeks later when ripples developed in the road as a result of the mining.
At the time, PennDOT said they were milling the road to remove those ripples.
Penndot officials have not said what damage may have happened since then, or if the road fell.
Channel 11 asked PennDOT who is paying for the $2.6 million price to fix the interstate: the state or Alliance Coal?
So far the agency has not answered our questions.
Restrictions are scheduled to start on May 6 and run through July 1.
