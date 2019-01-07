Large amount of cash, drugs seized from South Strabane home

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - South Strabane Township police seized a large amount of drugs and cash from a home.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Dec. 29, 2018. Once inside, they found a large amount of bundled cash and suspected drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.
Police did file criminal charges, including possession of controlled substances and intent to deliver.
WPXI's working to talk to investigators to learn more about the people charged for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
