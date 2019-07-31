  • Large explosion reported in Washington County

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported explosion in Washington.

    The explosion was reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

    This is a breaking story. Chopper 11 is in the air headed to the scene and we have several crews on the ground heading to the area as well.

    Refresh this page for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 5 for a live report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories