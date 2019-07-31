WASHINGTON, Pa. - Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported explosion in Washington.
The explosion was reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Reports of an explosion heard near Trinity High School. State police confirm they are headed to the scene. Fire and medics responding as well.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 31, 2019
This is a breaking story. Chopper 11 is in the air headed to the scene and we have several crews on the ground heading to the area as well.
Refresh this page for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 5 for a live report.
