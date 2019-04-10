McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -
A large fire is burning at apartments in McCandless Township Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. on Durham Court, off Babcock Boulevard. The scene is not far from La Roche University.
Flames can be seen shooting from the building as smoke billows into the air.
This fire burns out of control at the Durham apartments off of Babcock Boulevard in McCandless firefighters have just sound of the alarm to evacuate the building @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIScott @WPXITraffic @WPXITraffic @TribLIVE @BreakingNewzman pic.twitter.com/qf4npqlNVA— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) April 10, 2019
