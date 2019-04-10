  • Large fire burning at apartments in McCandless

    McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

    A large fire is burning at apartments in McCandless Township Wednesday morning.

    The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. on Durham Court, off Babcock Boulevard. The scene is not far from La Roche University.

    Flames can be seen shooting from the building as smoke billows into the air.

