Large fire burning at commercial building in New Sewickley

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. - Emergency responders are on the scene of a large commercial fire in New Sewickley.
According to an emergency dispatcher, the fire is at a building in the 1800 block of Lovi Road.
The fire was first reported just after 10 p.m.
