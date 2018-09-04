GLASSPORT, Pa. - Emergency responders are on the scene of a fire in a Glassport home.
Channel 11 was there as firefighters worked through the intense heat to battle the flames.
The home was heavily damaged by flames.
Channel 11 has learned the building was abandoned row houses that were scheduled to be demolished.
We are speaking with investigators on the scene as they investigate the cause. Tune in to 11 News at 5 for a full report.
