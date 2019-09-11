Large police presence after incident involving crash in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Dozens of police and emergency vehicles responded Wednesday afternoon to West Mifflin following an incident involving a crashed car.
A witness told Channel 11's Amy Hudak two men were standing at the corner of Vermont Avenue and Ridge Street when a car drove by and was shot at. The driver of the car then crashed into a tree.
Parts of Vermont Avenue and Ridge Street were closed while police investigated. The scene is about 600 feet from New Emerson Elementary School.
