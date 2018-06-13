NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A large police presence has formed near 13th Street in North Braddock.
Channel 11 has two reporters on the scene working to confirm the details about what exactly has happened.
The SWAT team has been called to the scene and the area is being cleared.
We’re being kept a good distance away from the scene here in North Braddock. LOTS of police presence. Working to learn what’s happening @WPXI pic.twitter.com/682hFFMk7P— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 13, 2018
This is a breaking story. Stay with WPXI.com through the night and Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest details as they become available.
