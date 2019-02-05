Large police presence visible in Pittsburgh's Friendship neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have established a large presence in Friendship.
Investigators tell Channel 11 they were called to Roup Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple police vehicles were visible with their lights activated when Chopper 11 flew over the scene just before 6 p.m.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.
