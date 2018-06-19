Large tree falls, blocks road in Washington County

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. - A large tree has fell and blocked a road in Washington County.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida and one of our photographers were on their way to cover a story in Finleyville when the tree crashed down in front of their news van.
ROAD CLOSED: We were headed to Finleyville for a story when this tree crashed right in front of our news truck! My photographer saw the leaves shaking and hit the brakes hard, seconds later it was down.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) June 19, 2018
Rt 88 closed in both directions/traffic rerouted onto Ginger Hill Road. pic.twitter.com/RBEeVDcrRq
Route 88 is closed in both directions and traffic is being rerouted onto Ginger Hill Road.
We're working to find out when the road will reopen -- for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
