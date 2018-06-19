  • Large tree falls, blocks road in Washington County

    Updated:

    FINLEYVILLE, Pa. - A large tree has fell and blocked a road in Washington County.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida and one of our photographers were on their way to cover a story in Finleyville when the tree crashed down in front of their news van.

    Route 88 is closed in both directions and traffic is being rerouted onto Ginger Hill Road.

    We're working to find out when the road will reopen -- for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

