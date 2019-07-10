  • Large tree topples onto duplex, crashes into bedroom

    Updated:

    SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A large tree toppled onto a duplex, partially crashing into a bedroom late Tuesday night in South Fayette Township.

    The tree fell shortly after 11 p.m. along Allegheny Avenue, damaging the roof and taking down part of the gutter as it crashed through a window.

    Related Headlines

    PHOTOS: Large tree falls onto duplex in South Fayette Township

    Gary Finke’s said it sounded like an earthquake as the tree fell and crashed into his daughter’s bedroom.

    “There's a window air-conditioning there and knocked it 5 feet into the room. Fortunately, it didn't hit anybody in the room. It just came straight in. She was just purely shocked and scared,” Finke said.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The tree also ended up busting a railing on the front porch. Branches blocked the front door.

    Finke said the tree, which was on a neighboring property, had been leaning for years.

    Four people were inside the duplex when the tree fell, but no one was hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories