SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A large tree toppled onto a duplex late Tuesday night in South Fayette Township.
The tree fell shortly after 11 p.m. along Allegheny Avenue, damaging the gutters and ending up against a deck.
People were home when the tree fell, but no one was hurt.
