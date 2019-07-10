  • Large tree topples onto duplex

    SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A large tree toppled onto a duplex late Tuesday night in South Fayette Township.

    PHOTOS: Large tree falls onto duplex in South Fayette Township

    The tree fell shortly after 11 p.m. along Allegheny Avenue, damaging the gutters and ending up against a deck.

    People were home when the tree fell, but no one was hurt.

