    PITTSBURGH - Two people are in serious condition after being shot in Larimer around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

    Police said a man was shot in the face and a woman was shot in the leg. 

    The incident happened in a parking lot behind the 400 block of Larimer Avenue.

    Police said the man ended up going to a location on nearby Mayflower Street seeking help after he was shot.

