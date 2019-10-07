  • LARIMER SHOOTING: Man found shot in Larimer

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Larimer neighborhood Monday afternoon.

    Police said the man was found in the 500 block of Larimer Avenue near the Larimer Bridge.

    He was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

