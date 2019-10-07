LARIMER SHOOTING: Man found shot in Larimer

PITTSBURGH - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Larimer neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Police said the man was found in the 500 block of Larimer Avenue near the Larimer Bridge.
He was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Washington reportedly putting Mike Tomlin on their short list for next head coach
- Medical cart controversy emerges after QB Mason Rudolph gets knocked out
- What you can do to stop receiving so many robocalls
- VIDEO: Homeless opera singer performs onstage, considers record deal
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}