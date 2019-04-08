PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot to death inside a home in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood on Monday.
BREAKING UPDATE: Man found dead inside a Larimer home. pic.twitter.com/YzqF5nMNda— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 8, 2019
There is currently a heavy police presence at the scene on Winfield Street.
Here’s a closer look of the scene in Larimer. Huge police presence. pic.twitter.com/AUc6avnoMW— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 8, 2019
