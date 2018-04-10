LAS VEGAS - For Penguins fans, stories about Marc-Andre Fleury are often bittersweet -- but this one is all sweet!
The Bellagio in Las Vegas has created a life-size statue of the former Penguin-turned-Golden Knight made of chocolate.
Pastry chefs spent five weeks working on the statue, which is made of 90 pounds of chocolate over a base of Rice Krispies treats, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. It is covered in fondant, which is embossed to replicate Fleury’s jersey.
The statue will be on display at the Bellagio Patisserie throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.
