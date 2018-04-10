  • Las Vegas hotel home to life-size chocolate Marc-Andre Fleury statue

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS - For Penguins fans, stories about Marc-Andre Fleury are often bittersweet -- but this one is all sweet!

    The Bellagio in Las Vegas has created a life-size statue of the former Penguin-turned-Golden Knight made of chocolate.

    Related Headlines

    Pastry chefs spent five weeks working on the statue, which is made of 90 pounds of chocolate over a base of Rice Krispies treats, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. It is covered in fondant, which is embossed to replicate Fleury’s jersey.

    The statue will be on display at the Bellagio Patisserie throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Las Vegas hotel home to life-size chocolate Marc-Andre Fleury statue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Karlsson's short-handed goal lifts Vegas to division title

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche