  • Last Open Streets event of 2018 is city's largest yet

    Updated:

    The latest Open Streets event in Pittsburgh, and the last of 2018, was the largest yet.

    Saturday’s course looped more than four miles through the East End, including neighborhoods like Shadyside, Point Breeze, Homewood and East Liberty.

    Open Streets closes roads to motor traffic, allowing cyclists, skaters and pedestrians to travel safely while vendors set up a variety of stations across the course.

