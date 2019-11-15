Another threat to schools could cost a district and taxpayers millions of dollars.
Cyber attacks are happening more and more.
The alarming rate of districts hit by cyber terrorists, and how one local school is taking action – on 11 Morning News at 6:45.
TRENDING NOW:
- Several players ejected after brawl at end of Steelers’ loss in Cleveland
- Family, friends open up about Officer Shaw after convicted killer sentenced to death
- Santa Clarita shooting: 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Saugus High School
- VIDEO: Woman concerned about use of force after police seen on video tasing local teen
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}