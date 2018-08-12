  • Latrobe man killed in ATV crash

    Updated:

    COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Latrobe man was killed early Sunday morning in an all-terrain vehicle accident.

    The Westmoreland County coroner said Nickolas Taylor, 24, was driving the ATV along Bethel Church Road in Cook Township around 2:40 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and hit a guide rail.

    He was thrown from the ATV and was found in a grassy area, officials said.

    Investigators said Taylor was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

    The coroner said Taylor died of blunt-force injuries to the head and neck.

    His death has been ruled an accident.

     

