Latrobe man killed in ATV crash

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Latrobe man was killed early Sunday morning in an all-terrain vehicle accident.
The Westmoreland County coroner said Nickolas Taylor, 24, was driving the ATV along Bethel Church Road in Cook Township around 2:40 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and hit a guide rail.
He was thrown from the ATV and was found in a grassy area, officials said.
Investigators said Taylor was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The coroner said Taylor died of blunt-force injuries to the head and neck.
His death has been ruled an accident.
