  • Laundry, church volunteers gather to help local flood victims

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - People in the South Hills are lending a hand to their neighbors, helping them clean up flood damage in more ways than one.

    Allegheny County officials declared a disaster emergency Wednesday to help people deal with the damage.

    In Bethel Park Thursday, a Bridgeville-based company called Laundry Ladies, and members of Bethany Presbyterian Church, helped flood victims along Greenwald Road.

