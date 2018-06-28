Laundry, church volunteers gather to help local flood victims

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - People in the South Hills are lending a hand to their neighbors, helping them clean up flood damage in more ways than one.
Allegheny County officials declared a disaster emergency Wednesday to help people deal with the damage.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
In Bethel Park Thursday, a Bridgeville-based company called Laundry Ladies, and members of Bethany Presbyterian Church, helped flood victims along Greenwald Road.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}