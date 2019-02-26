0 Jury selection begins for bus aide accused of assaulting girl with special needs

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is sitting down with the local mother who refused to give up and pushed for a full prosecution of her daughter’s bus aide who was accused of sexually assaulting her.

We were with Patty Fowler a few months ago when her daughter, Hannah, stood in front of a judge at the Allegheny County Courthouse and refuse to except the plea deal that was on the table.

They pushed for the defendant, Lavalle Tucker, to go to trial on charges that he sexually assaulted Hannah, who has special needs, on the school bus before she was to start her day at the children’s Institute.

This week was the first day of jury selection for Tucker.

