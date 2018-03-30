Lawmaker proposes bill to make school safety part of building plans

The tragedy in Parkland, Florida, has school districts taking a closer look at school safety, and one local lawmaker hopes legislators in Harrisburg will soon have a say.
“I don't have any children in school anymore, but I'm willing to pay to keep my neighbors’ kids safe,” said State Sen. Jim Brewster, D-McKeesport. “I have daughters that teach; I want to keep them safe.”
Brewster plans to introduce a bill that would force districts, as they develop plans for a major construction project or renovation on a school, to include specific steps that make the building safer.
“The PlanCon money would be held until that school district can assure us that they've put the proper safety in to protect from mass shootings and that sort of thing,” he said.
Brewster's plan would create a statewide commission to examine the proposals and decide if districts have strong enough security plans in place.
“Safety glass that you can't shoot through, door stops. The blue boxes much like the fire alarms. Hardwire the buildings for cameras in every hallway,” he said.
It's a plan that may face some resistance, but Brewster is confident his fellow legislators will make school safety a top priority. He plans to introduce the bill next month.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash involving 5 vehicles on I-79
- At least 1 hurt in Butler Co. crash
- Crews battling fire at Westmoreland Co. motel
- VIDEO: Bar owner making changes after woman stabbed inside
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}