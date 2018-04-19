  • TONIGHT AT 5: Lawmakers considering mandated treatment for addicts to solve opioid epidemic

    Updated:

    Lawmakers across the country are trying to find a solution to the opioid epidemic. One local lawmaker thinks the solution is taking the choice of treatment away from some addicts.

    State Senator Jim Brewster of McKeesport has proposed a bill that would give a judge in some cases the option to sentence a person to one year of mandated in-patient treatment.

    State Senator Jim Brewster of McKeesport has proposed a bill that would give a judge in some cases the option to sentence a person to one year of mandated in-patient treatment.

    TONIGHT AT 5: Lawmakers considering mandated treatment for addicts to…

    Medical marijuana will soon be approved treatment option for opioid addiction

    Trump builds on Obama opioid policy