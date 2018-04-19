TONIGHT AT 5: Lawmakers considering mandated treatment for addicts to solve opioid epidemic

Lawmakers across the country are trying to find a solution to the opioid epidemic. One local lawmaker thinks the solution is taking the choice of treatment away from some addicts.
State Senator Jim Brewster of McKeesport has proposed a bill that would give a judge in some cases the option to sentence a person to one year of mandated in-patient treatment.
Channel 11 is talking to the senator about why he thinks this is the step needed to make a difference, and a look at what this could mean for taxpayers in Pennsylvania -- on 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
