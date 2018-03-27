  • Lawmakers demand answers from top officials at Facebook, Google, and Twitter

    WASHINGTON D.C. - Washington wants answers from the top officials in Silicon Valley about what's being done to protect your personal information online. 

    Lawmakers are considering making "rules of the road" for social media companies. 

    They want to talk to Mark Zuckerberg., not other lower-level Facebook executives.

    The Senate Judiciary Committee is calling on Facebook’s CEO to come to Capitol Hill to publicly answer lawmakers’ questions.

    The chairman of the Senate panel wants Zuckerberg along with the CEOs of Google and Twitter to explain how the companies collect, store and disseminate user data. 

    Next month's hearing was announced after it was revealed political research firm Cambridge Analytica accessed the personal data of 50 million Facebook users. 

    It is that data breach that has prompted the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into Facebook's privacy policies. 

    In a statement, the FTC said it takes the concerns about Facebook seriously. 

    The FTC has the power to impose penalties against Facebook if its investigation finds the company failed to "honor their privacy promises."

     

