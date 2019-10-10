Pennsylvania Democrats chose Homewood to hear testimony regarding a bill that would ban assault weapons statewide.
Rep. Ed Gainey (D-East Liberty) hosted the public hearing, which included testimony from experts, gun violence victims and medical professionals.
The hearing surrounded House Bill 307, which would ban assault weapons in Pennsylvania.
Gainey first introduced it three years ago, but he believes it could gain traction in Harrisburg after recent mass shootings.
The next step forward for legislators and one woman’s fight after seeing two of her grandchildren shot just days apart on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
