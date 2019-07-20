  • Severe storms sweep across parts of the area Saturday morning

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Severe storms swept across parts of the region early Saturday morning, bringing trees and power lines down.

    In New Castle, power lines caught fire along Acorne and Dushane streets. Channel 11's crew saw the assistant fire chief blocking off the area with caution tape until the problem could be fixed.

    In Shenango Township, Lawrence County, a large tree fell onto a house, also bringing power lines down there too. The tree fell in a neighborhood between Tony Street and Stanton Avenue.

    The storms were severe warned for a time, packing strong winds and heavy rain.

