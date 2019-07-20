NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Severe storms swept across parts of the region early Saturday morning, bringing trees and power lines down.
In New Castle, power lines caught fire along Acorne and Dushane streets. Channel 11's crew saw the assistant fire chief blocking off the area with caution tape until the problem could be fixed.
In Shenango Township, Lawrence County, a large tree fell onto a house, also bringing power lines down there too. The tree fell in a neighborhood between Tony Street and Stanton Avenue.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING continues until 9:00 am for Lawrence, Butler & Beaver Counties. Damage reported in Shenango Township, Pulaski Township and Neshannock Township... Be alert to rapidly changing weather conditions. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/4yf2eGFhAO— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) July 20, 2019
The storms were severe warned for a time, packing strong winds and heavy rain.
