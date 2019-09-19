  • Arson is possible cause for fire that destroyed several Lawrenceville row houses

    PITTSBURGH - Arson could be the cause of a Wednesday afternoon fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

    Flames came from the roof of a home along 44th Street and three of the four units were badly damaged or destroyed. 

    No one was living in the first two homes that were damaged, and no one was hurt. 

    Investigators are looking into the cause.

