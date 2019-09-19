PITTSBURGH - Arson could be the cause of a Wednesday afternoon fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
We're at a tough angle to see, but fire and smoke have been pouring from roof. Firefighters on roof and inside right now @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Hs93ZsptWW— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) September 18, 2019
Flames came from the roof of a home along 44th Street and three of the four units were badly damaged or destroyed.
No one was living in the first two homes that were damaged, and no one was hurt.
Investigators are looking into the cause.
