Lawrenceville residents taking hate speech concerns directly to FBI

PITTSBURGH - After months of dealing with messages of hate, one Pittsburgh community is taking their concerns directly to the FBI.
Monday night, the agency will meet with residents and business owners in Lawrenceville about recent hate speech found throughout the community.
Leaders with the community group Lawrenceville United said flyers promoting hate groups have been found on busy Butler Street and some vandalism has taken place.
What community members want to hear from agents and why the FBI is handling these issues directly - on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
