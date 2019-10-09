GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Diocese of Greensburg is being sued by a woman who claims she was raped by a former priest for years.
Only known as “Jane Doe,” she claims the church covered it up by moving the priest, despite knowing he was a sexual predator.
Channel 11 is hearing from the attorney about the heinous assault, and the systemic failures to protect his client, and other children.
