About 4,000 General Motors workers are just days away from losing their jobs.
The involuntary layoffs, which will being on Monday, are part of a 15 percent reduction in white-collar jobs in North America.
Officials with the car company first announced the reduction in November, along with plans to close four U.S. plants and one in Canada.
The layoffs include the plant in Lordstown, Ohio, where about 1,200 people work.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dogfighting suspected in stray's 'severe' injuries
- Police close case involving death of Duquesne football player
- Pennsylvanians pay the highest gas tax in the country, but where does it go?
- VIDEO: Pregnant woman pinned between two cars had legs amputated
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
These new layoffs mean GM has terminated more than 14,000 jobs in the U.S. and Canada since last November.
The job reduction is part of a plan approved by GM's chief executive officer, Mary Barra.
The cutbacks will save the company about $3 billion by the end of this year, despite the cost of the buyouts, and a total of $6 billion by the end of 2020.
GM is going to report financial results Wednesday, and lower earnings are expected.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}