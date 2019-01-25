  • Leaders to discuss high demand for skilled workers in Allegheny County

    Updated:

    ALLISON PARK, Pa. - Skilled employees are in high demand in the Pittsburgh area and finding employees educated to fill those positions is vital.

    Allegheny County leaders will discuss the need for increased state investments in career and technical education during a news conference Friday.

    The event will highlight a recent report that shows career technical education is the key the aligning education and the workforce in Allegheny County.

    WPXI will be at the news conference and will live stream the event. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories