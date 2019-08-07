NEW STANTON, Pa. - A judge has thrown out the charges against the operator of a personal care home who was arrested after evicting a Vietnam veteran last year.
Police said Leah Ilgenfritz was recklessly endangering the man when she let him walk from her care home to a New Stanton motel nine miles away without checking to make sure he got there or that he got his required medication.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Ilgenfritz dropped off his belongings and paid for his stay at the Budget Inn, but four days later he hadn't shown up and was found confused in a nearby convenience store.
At the time, a doctor said the man was at risk of serious bodily injury,
This week, however, the judge ruled that because Ilgenfritz was in contact with area agencies she shouldn't be held accountable and didn't believe she put him in danger.
"I've taken care of people for 30 years and this is the first time there's ever been a problem. If [the man] didn't take off all the time, and not take his medication and wasn't drinking, none of this would've happened," she said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kennywood's new Steel Curtain coaster staying closed for now
- Local teacher shot, killed by police after pointing a gun at officers
- Federal lawsuit claims excessive force used during arrest over marijuana plants
- VIDEO: Wedding crasher thief turns herself in
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}