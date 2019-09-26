0 Lease terminated for Pittsburgh gas station after viral fight sparked arrests, days of protests

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (5:05 PM) Following days of protests and multiple arrests from a viral fight at a gas station, the owner of the land is terminating the lease.

LGP Realty Holdings LP released a statement Thursday evening saying they decided to terminate the lease on Brighton Road following the results of the police investigation.

Both owners of the Exxon gas station have been charged in connection with the fight, which led to days of protests calling for the gas station to be shut down.

Below is the full statement from the lease owner:

"LGP Realty Holdings LP (LGPRH) is the owner of the land and assets of the gas station on 2510 Brighton Road in Pittsburgh. We are not the operator of the gas station. Following the results of the police investigation, we have decided to terminate the lease of the independent operator located at 2510 Brighton Road in Pittsburgh, PA, effective today. We have immediately started working to find a new operator for the location who can serve the community's needs."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh gas station where two women were beaten Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men.

The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. Another video clip, which was released by the District Attorney's Office, shows an argument and fighting outside the gas station.

DEVELOPING: The DA just released this surveillance video of a fight at an Exxon in the North Side that led to days of protests. Assault charges have been filed against three of the men involved. Follow @ErinClarkeWPXI for more on the storyhttps://t.co/E5zBJJO0PJ pic.twitter.com/me2yVJhnFF — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) September 26, 2019

The release of the video came as the attorney for two of the men charged spoke out Thursday. Defense Attorney David Shrager said both men are gas station employees and they have been suspended without pay.

All three men -- Scott Hill, Balkar Singh and Sukhjinder Sadhra -- face charges of simple assault. However, there have been calls for tougher charges.

Shrager said his clients, Singh and Sadhra, have never been in trouble with the law and that the incident escalated to a level it should not have.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he is standing by the charges filed against the men involved in the violent fight.

Zappala said that after reviewing video and evidence from the Exxon gas station at the corner of Brighton Road and Marshall Avenue, the fight did not rise to the level of aggravated assault. He said he believes simple assault charges are appropriate.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Police release new details surrounding viral fight at Pittsburgh gas station

The fight, video of which went viral, led to three days of protests.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident started with an argument over spilled gas Friday evening.

The women told police they were trying to pump gas into their car when the pump began to malfunction, spilling gas onto the ground. According to police, they then tried to get a refund for what they claimed was $17 worth of spilled gas. The owners refused, and the argument turned physical.

