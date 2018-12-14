  • Legendary Pitt football star Bill Fralic has died

    PITTSBURGH - Former University of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills football star Bill Fralic has died at age 56.

    The Penn Hills native was a 2-time All American offensive tackle at Pitt. He was recently inducted into the university's athletics Hall of Fame.

    Fralic was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1985 NFL draft and went on to play 7 seasons with Atlanta and one season with the Detroit Lions.

    The indoor football training facility at Penn Hills High School is named after Fralic.

