Legendary Pitt football star Bill Fralic has died

PITTSBURGH - Former University of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills football star Bill Fralic has died at age 56.
The Penn Hills native was a 2-time All American offensive tackle at Pitt. He was recently inducted into the university's athletics Hall of Fame.
Fralic was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1985 NFL draft and went on to play 7 seasons with Atlanta and one season with the Detroit Lions.
It is with a truly heavy heart & deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of our friend, Bill Fralic. He will be remembered as greatest o-lineman, ever, and as a true gentleman. He was our friend, our teammate, our brother. #pennhillspride @Pitt_FB @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/HkXurdD4UX— 2018 PIAA 5A STATE CHAMPIONS PENN HILLS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) December 14, 2018
The indoor football training facility at Penn Hills High School is named after Fralic.
