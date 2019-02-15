Legislator prepares to unveil bill that would separate public, private schools in state playoffs

A State College legislator is preparing to unveil a new bill that would separate public and private schools in the state playoffs.
Rep. Scott Conklin (D-State College) is expected to be joined by public school administrators when he announces the new bill.
For years, public schools have pointed to an unfair advantage for private schools who are able to recruit players.
The issue has been discussed by PIAA members for nearly two years with some legislators saying they’re in the process of negotiating a compromise.
