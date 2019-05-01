Lengthy closure of Ramp Street in Pittsburgh starts Wednesday

A lengthy closure of Ramp Street in Pittsburgh is set to start Wednesday morning.
The street is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. and last until mid-July, according to the Department of Public Works.
Officials said the closure is required to conduct work to preserve Streets Run Bridge No. 2.
We’re helping you around the closure with detours --- on Channel 11 Morning News.
