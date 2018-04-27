MOUNT WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police and medics are on the scene of a motorcycle vs. car crash in the city of Pittsburgh.
According to dispatchers, the crash was reported after 8:30 p.m. on Woodruff Street in Mt. Washington.
Stay with Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
Police are on scene after a motorcycle was involved in an accident on Woodruff Street #WPXI pic.twitter.com/kc5F2Ggz8E— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) April 27, 2018
Our crew on the scene reports a lengthy debris field, along with the two damaged vehicles.
One person was taken to the hospital.
The road is closed between Virginia Avenue and Route 51.
Pittsburgh (Mt. Washington): Vehicle and motorcycle crash w/injuries - 400 block of Woodruff St.; road closed between Virginia Ave. and Route 51. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 27, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Bill Cosby found guilty on 3 counts of sexual assault
- Mother overdoses, child found wandering housing projects
- Singer Janelle Monae identifies as queer, pansexual in Rolling Stone interview
- VIDEO: Ringgold teacher charged in drug bust
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}