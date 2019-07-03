Letters, drawings for troops, first responders being collected in Leechburg area

LEECHBURG, Pa. - Adults and children in the Leechburg area are being asked to send cards, letters and drawings to our troops, first responders, veterans and their caregivers.
The collection is for Operation Gratitude, and the drive is underway throughout the month of July.
“We want to let them know that people are thinking of them at times between Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” sponsor Brittany McLaughlin told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
Operation Gratitude suggests letters start with, “Dear Hero,” and express thanks for their service.
People are asked to avoid politics, but they can share a little about themselves.
For adults, contact information can be included in case the recipient wants to reply. For children, provide their first names and ages only.
Operation Gratitude asks that no glitter or confetti be used.
Drop-off locations have been set up at the following locations:
- Citizens Bank (Allegheny Township, Penn Hills Giant Eagle and Penn Hills Traditional branches)
- Anytime Fitness (Leechburg) - Drop off on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kings Family Restaurant (Leechburg)
- ABC Academy (Leechburg)
- Cricket Wireless (Leechburg)
