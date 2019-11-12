BUTLER CO, Pa. - Rainbow flags were found tattered at Slippery Rock University, and now members of the school's LGBTQ community say they don't feel safe on campus.
The Commission for Gender Identity & Expression and Sexual Orientation (GIESO) expressed its concerns about the signs Monday morning.
"While we do not yet know the specific identity or motives of the perpetrator, we do know that destruction of these signs contributes to a feeling of not being safe on campus for our LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff," the organization said.
And now, police are investigating the incident.
The signs saying "love one love all" were put up in mid-October celebrating Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Month.
University officials said if it turns out to be vandalism, they will deal with it appropriately.
