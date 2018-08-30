Liberty Bridge construction project delayed by two months

PITTSBURGH - The construction project on the Liberty Bridge has been delayed.
Closures on the bridge are expected to come to an end Sept. 18, two months later than initially planned.
The $81 million renovation project has seen numerous delays, especially after a major fire almost caused the bridge to collapse two years ago.
Also in Allegheny County, construction on the Perrysville on-ramp outbound to the Parkway North will continue until mid-September.
