Liberty Bridge construction project two months behind schedule

    PITTSBURGH - The construction project on the Liberty Bridge is at least two months behind schedule.

    Closures on the bridge are expected to come to an end Sept. 18, two months later than initially planned.

    The $81 million renovation project has seen numerous delays, especially after a major fire almost caused the bridge to collapse two years ago.

    Also in Allegheny County, construction on the Perrysville on-ramp outbound to the Parkway North will continue until mid-September.

