PITTSBURGH - The Liberty Bridge has reopened to traffic a day earlier than expected.
Vehicles were driving on the bridge Sunday morning.
PennDOT officials initially said the bridge was supposed to reopen Monday morning.
A spokesperson confirmed Sunday it is fully open and weekend work was completed early.
PennDOT officials told Channel 11 last week this would be the last full-weekend closure of the bridge.
The closure of both sides started Friday at 8 p.m. so crews could do electrical work on the lane control system and signs, striping lines and finishing up additional bridge deck work.
