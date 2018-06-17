  • Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic a day early

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Liberty Bridge has reopened to traffic a day earlier than expected.

    Vehicles were driving on the bridge Sunday morning.

    PennDOT officials initially said the bridge was supposed to reopen Monday morning.

    A spokesperson confirmed Sunday it is fully open and weekend work was completed early.

    PennDOT officials told Channel 11 last week this would be the last full-weekend closure of the bridge.

    The closure of both sides started Friday at 8 p.m. so crews could do electrical work on the lane control system and signs, striping lines and finishing up additional bridge deck work.

