  • Liberty Bridge to close in both directions Father's Day weekend

    PITTSBURGH - Buckle up and prepare for some traffic troubles.

    The Liberty Bridge is shutting down this weekend. The closure of both sides starts Friday at 8 p.m. and runs straight through 5 a.m. Monday.

    PennDOT officials are saying to plan ahead and prepare for some additional delays.

    The timing of the closure could be challenging as we enter a Father's Day weekend including three Pirates games, various concerts and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.

    PennDOT crews will spend the weekend doing electrical work on the lane control system and signs, striping lines and finishing up additional bridge deck work.

