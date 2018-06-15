Liberty Bridge to close in both directions Father's Day weekend

PITTSBURGH - Buckle up and prepare for some traffic troubles.
The Liberty Bridge is shutting down this weekend. The closure of both sides starts Friday at 8 p.m. and runs straight through 5 a.m. Monday.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is getting information about an end date for the construction -- for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
PennDOT officials are saying to plan ahead and prepare for some additional delays.
The timing of the closure could be challenging as we enter a Father's Day weekend including three Pirates games, various concerts and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
PennDOT crews will spend the weekend doing electrical work on the lane control system and signs, striping lines and finishing up additional bridge deck work.
For a full list of posted detours from PennDOT, click here.
TRENDING NOW:
- Longtime meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87
- Dad buys billboard after top-ranked son isn't named valedictorian
- 4 western Pa. stores sold pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak
- VIDEO: Roller coaster derails at Daytona Beach Boardwalk
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}