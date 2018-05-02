Liberty Bridge, Tunnel projects continuing through summer months

PITTSBURGH - Construction on Pittsburgh’s Liberty Bridge and Liberty Tunnel has been going on for three years, and it’s not over just yet.
Drivers have had to deal with changing traffic patterns and ramp and lane closures.
The $30 million Liberty Bridge rehab project will come to an end in August, but that won’t be of any help during the busy summer months.
“I'm sure it will get worse as the season goes on,” Paul Sicora, of the North Hills, said.
Single-lane restrictions will be in place on the Liberty Bridge. There will also be at least two weekend closures.
Repairs to the bridge after a fire in 2016 are complete, for the most part.
“All the repairs have pretty much been completed on that, and we are still working through some technicalities, but pretty much all of that has been resolved,” Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 11 executive, said.
As for the $81 million Liberty Tunnel project, it’s in its fifth and final phase that will end in 2019.
Work on the tunnel includes 96 overnight outbound closures and 25 overnight inbound closures.
