PITTSBURGH - The inbound lanes of the Liberty Tunnel will be closed until around noon Saturday for what officials described to be a joint “special exercise.”
PennDOT crews will join with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Southwest Pennsylvania Commission and U.S. Coast Guard officials to “test responses to a tunnel fire in a special exercise” Friday night into Saturday, according to a release.
Officials said that exercise requires the inbound portion of the tunnel to be closed.
A series of three separate drills are taking place starting 8 p.m. Friday.
In addition to the inbound lanes being closed, the outbound (south) side will be reduced to one lane during the exercise.
Below is the full detour posted by PennDOT:
Inbound (northbound)
- Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound
- Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
- Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road
- Keep left (toward South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge
- For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville
- Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street
- Turn left onto Grant Street
PennDOT officials are recommending avoiding the area to prevent delays.
