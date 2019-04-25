  • Man arrested after allegedly library shooting threat

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - One man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up the Greensburg Library.

    Police say Boyd Klingensmith was at the library to use a computer for internet access but was denied service.

    At that point, Klingensmith allegedly began making threats.

