GREENSBURG, Pa. - One man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up the Greensburg Library.
Police say Boyd Klingensmith was at the library to use a computer for internet access but was denied service.
At that point, Klingensmith allegedly began making threats.
Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, we're learning why the man was denied access and what police found during a search of his vehicle.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}