PITTSBURGH - Lidia's Pittsburgh will close sometime in September, according to our news partners at TribLive.com.
The owner of the Smallman Street building said he was awaiting specifics from the restaurant's general manager ahead of the expected closure.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, we're talking with customers about what they think about the eatery shutting its doors for good.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dad charged after 3-year-old daughter drowned in backyard pool
- 3 hospitals, 2 other businesses targeted with bomb threats Thursday night
- Police make arrest in double stabbing at bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family, friends gather to celebrate Nick Cumer's life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}