PITTSBURGH - The Light of Life Rescue Mission on Pittsburgh's North Side opened its doors to serve a meal to anyone looking for a place to celebrate.
They expected to feed around 1,000 people and give away hundreds of articles of warm closing, which is crucial as temperatures drop.
They served 850 pounds of green beans, 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 600 pounds of sage stuffing, 136 pumpkin pies and 50 gallons of turkey gravy.
The work couldn't be done without the help of a small army of volunteers.
At Light of Life, they believe hope starts with a meal, a coat and a night of shelter.
Wherever someone is on their journey, they say this meal could be a step in right direction.
"We have six weeks of preparations for today. We have 59 pans of turkey that will be served at the mission, and we have volunteers every week prep those turkeys and freeze them leading up to today," Doug Smith said.
