0 LIGHT UP NIGHT: Events, road closures, festivities to kickoff holiday season

PITTSBURGH - The holiday season will officially kick off in Pittsburgh on Friday with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Light Up Night.

The organization and its partners said this year's Comcast Light Up Night and will feature the annual tree lighting and other family-friendly events.

Downtown Pittsburgh is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people over Light Up Night weekend and the events are expected to generate an estimated $21 million in economic impact.

LIGHT UP NIGHT FORECAST

The event is designed to increase support for downtown businesses and promote the city’s unique combination of holiday activities and shopping.

Festivities get underway starting at noon. Here's what you need to know if you're heading downtown for Light Up Night.

Road Closures

Official Light Up Night Tree Lightings and Ceremonies

12:00 p.m. U.S. Steel Tower Dedication of the Crèche

U.S. Steel Tower Dedication of the Crèche 4:30 p.m. Allegheny County Courthouse Tree & Tower Lighting – County Courthouse Courtyard

Allegheny County Courthouse Tree & Tower Lighting – County Courthouse Courtyard 5:00 p.m . City-County Building Tree Lighting

. City-County Building Tree Lighting 5:30 p.m. PPG Plaza Tree Lighting

PPG Plaza Tree Lighting 5:45 p.m. One Oxford Centre Tree Lighting

One Oxford Centre Tree Lighting 5:45 p.m. BNY Mellon Season of Lights Countdown

BNY Mellon Season of Lights Countdown 7:00 p.m. Highmark Tree Lighting with Rooftop Fireworks & Laser Show

Light Up Night Entertainment

Comcast Main Stage

6:00 p.m. Elias Khouri

Elias Khouri 7:00 p.m. Beauty Slap

Beauty Slap 8:00 p.m. A Great Big World

A Great Big World 9:10 p.m. The Big Bend

BNY Mellon New Music Stage - Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Street

5:30 p.m. The Krunk Movement

The Krunk Movement 6:35 p.m. Andre Costello

Andre Costello 7:40 p.m. Clara Kent

Clara Kent 9:00 p.m . Duhé Elley

. Duhé Elley 10:00 p.m. BNY Mellon Fireworks Finale

Bank of America Rockin’ Blues Stage - Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue

6:00 p.m. Jeff Jimerson and Airborne

Jeff Jimerson and Airborne 7:00 p.m. Lighting of the Highmark Tree

Lighting of the Highmark Tree 7:30 p.m. Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, followed by a second laser show

Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, followed by a second laser show 8:30 p.m. Lyndsey Smith

EQT Jazzmasters Stage - EQT Plaza on Liberty Avenue

6:00 p.m. Carolyn Perteete and James Johnson III

Carolyn Perteete and James Johnson III 7:00 p.m. James Tormé

James Tormé 8:00 p.m. Carolyn Perteete and James Johnson III Featuring Dan Wilson

Holiday Market at Market Square

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market returns to Market Square for 2018. The market will open daily, except onThanksgiving, starting on Friday through Dec. 23. The European-style market will include more than 30 vendors. Kids can also visit Santa, and with a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, kids can get a picture with him.

Holiday KidsPlay featuring Mister Rogers Neighborhood

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is launching a new holiday tradition this year called Holiday KidsPlay Partnership that will feature Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. The area will offer free educational and hands-on activities. The area will be located in the Heinz Hall Courtyard at the corner of Liberty Ave and Sixth Street.

PPG Place Wintergarden

The PPG Place Wintergarden will feature the 16th annual Gingerbread House Exhibit. Visitors could also take free horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown on Saturdays. The Mass Mutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place will open Friday and remain open until March 3.

For a full list of events, check out the Comcast Light Up Night website.

