Lightning strikes clock spire, sets apartment on fire

    PITTSBURGH - People who live in the Angels Arms Condominium Complex on the South Side were evacuated after lightning struck the building Tuesday night.

    The lightning hit the clock spire around 10 p.m. The building is the former St. Michael's Church.

    A resident said tenants didn't realize smoke was pouring out of the spire until a neighbor across the street called 911 and firefighters responded, pounding on everyone's doors to get them out.

